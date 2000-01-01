China Auto Logistics Inc (NASDAQ:CALI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CALI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CALI
- Market Cap$11.470m
- SymbolNASDAQ:CALI
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto And Truck Dealerships
- Currency
- ISINUS16936J2024
Company Profile
China Auto Logistics Inc is engaged in providing imported automobile sales and trading services and web-based automobile trading sales and information platform to its customers.