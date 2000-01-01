China Automation Group Ltd (SEHK:569)

APAC company
Company Info - 569

  • Market CapHKD1.529bn
  • SymbolSEHK:569
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorDiversified Industrials
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2112N1117

Company Profile

China Automation Group Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in providing safety and critical control systems, control valves, signaling systems, and traction systems & related products for the petrochemical and healthcare services.

