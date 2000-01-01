China Automation Group Ltd (SEHK:569)
- Market CapHKD1.529bn
- SymbolSEHK:569
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorDiversified Industrials
- Currency
- ISINKYG2112N1117
China Automation Group Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in providing safety and critical control systems, control valves, signaling systems, and traction systems & related products for the petrochemical and healthcare services.