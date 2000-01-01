China Automotive Interior Decoration Holdings Ltd (SEHK:48)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 48
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 48
- Market CapHKD67.680m
- SymbolSEHK:48
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorTextile Manufacturing
- Currency
- ISINKYG211351351
Company Profile
China Automotive Interior Decoration Holdings Ltd is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of nonwoven fabric products used in automotive interior decoration parts and other parts, and trading of rubber and food products.