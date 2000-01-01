Company Profile

China Automotive Systems Inc is a holding company of Great genesis holdings ltd. The firm through its subsidiary is a supplier of power steering systems and components to China automotive industry. It operates mainly in China. The firm's products include steering systems for passenger and commercial automobiles, steering columns, steering oil pumps and steering hoses. The company derives the majority of its revenues from China.