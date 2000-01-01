Company Profile

China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Corp Ltd provides transportation fuels. With the core business involving supply and trading of jet fuel across China and internationally, covering Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East, the company also trades other oil products, which include fuel oil, gas oil, aviation gas, and crude oil in the Asia-Pacific region. The company operates in three segments: Middle Distillates, Other Oil Products, and Investments in Oil-Related Assets. Most of the company revenue is derived from Middle Distillates segment which engages in supplying and trading of jet fuel and gas oil.