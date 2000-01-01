China Baoli Technologies Holdings Ltd (SEHK:164)

  • Market CapHKD368.430m
  • SymbolSEHK:164
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorConsumer Electronics
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG2119D1166

Company Profile

China Baoli Technologies Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company mainly engaged in tourism and hospitality business, gamma ray irradiation services, mobile technologies business, and securities trading and investment.

