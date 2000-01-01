China Baoli Technologies Holdings Ltd (SEHK:164)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 164
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 164
- Market CapHKD368.430m
- SymbolSEHK:164
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorConsumer Electronics
- Currency
- ISINBMG2119D1166
Company Profile
China Baoli Technologies Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company mainly engaged in tourism and hospitality business, gamma ray irradiation services, mobile technologies business, and securities trading and investment.