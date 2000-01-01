China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:39)
Market Info - 39
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 39
- Market CapHKD610.060m
- SymbolSEHK:39
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorGrocery Stores
- Currency
- ISINKYG2117W1087
Company Profile
China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in the production and sale of ethanol products, liquor products, construction, rental and money lending. It also provides green food products and animal feeds.