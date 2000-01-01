China Best Group Holding Ltd (SEHK:370)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 370
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 370
- Market CapHKD986.350m
- SymbolSEHK:370
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorSpecialty Retail
- Currency
- ISINBMG2111B1422
Company Profile
China Best Group Holding Ltd is engaged in trading of fuel oil, electronic devices, finance leasing business, money lending business, air and sea freight forwarding and provision of logistics services and trading in securities in PRC and other countries.