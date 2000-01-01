China Binary New Fintech Group (SEHK:8255)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8255
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8255
- Market CapHKD163.200m
- SymbolSEHK:8255
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINKYG2117M1006
Company Profile
China Binary Sale Technology Ltd is engaged in providing online transaction services by facilitating transactions between online game operators and online game users and providing mobile top-up service to mobile subscribers, and micro financing services.