Company Profile

China BlueChemical Ltd engaged in the development, production, and sales of mineral fertilizers and chemical products. The firm's segments are urea, methanol, phosphorus and compound fertilizer, and others. The urea segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of urea. It generates maximum revenue from Urea segment. Geographically, it derives majority revenue from PRC.