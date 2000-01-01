Company Profile

China Bohai Bank Co Ltd offers banking services. Its operating segments are Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Financial market business, and others. The bank generates a majority of its revenue from the Corporate banking segment in the form of interests. The Corporate segment offers products and services such as corporate loans, advances, trade financing, deposit-taking activities, agency services, wealth management services, and others. The Retail segment provides products and services to retail customers which include personal loans, deposit-taking activities, personal wealth management services, and remittance services whereas, the Financial market business covers the Bank's treasury business operations. Geographically, the bank operates in Mainland China.