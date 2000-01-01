China Bohai Bank Co Ltd Ordinary Shares Class H (SEHK:9668)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 9668

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 9668

  • Market CapHKD0.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:9668
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorBanks - Regional
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100003YB7

Company Profile

China Bohai Bank Co Ltd offers banking services. Its operating segments are Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Financial market business, and others. The bank generates a majority of its revenue from the Corporate banking segment in the form of interests. The Corporate segment offers products and services such as corporate loans, advances, trade financing, deposit-taking activities, agency services, wealth management services, and others. The Retail segment provides products and services to retail customers which include personal loans, deposit-taking activities, personal wealth management services, and remittance services whereas, the Financial market business covers the Bank's treasury business operations. Geographically, the bank operates in Mainland China.

Latest 9668 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .