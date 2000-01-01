China Boqi Environmental (Holding) Co Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:2377)

APAC company
  • Market CapHKD1.279bn
  • SymbolSEHK:2377
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorPollution & Treatment Controls
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2153A1013

Company Profile

China Boqi Environmental (Holding) Co Ltd is a provider of environmental protection solutions on flue gas desulfurization and denitrification, and pursues solid waste disposal and water pollution treatment, clean energy and energy saving projects.

