China Brilliant Global Ltd (SEHK:8026)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 8026

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8026

  • Market CapHKD1.045bn
  • SymbolSEHK:8026
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLuxury Goods
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG211AJ1037

Company Profile

Prosten Health Holdings Ltd is a China-based investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of wireless value-added services. Trading and Retailing of Jewelry provides maximum revenue for the company.

Latest 8026 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .