China Candy Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8182)

APAC company
Company Info - 8182

  • Market CapHKD181.700m
  • SymbolSEHK:8182
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorConfectioners
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2119T1031

Company Profile

China Candy Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company through its subsidiaries manufactures candies in China. Its products include jelly drops candies, aerated candies, hard candies and chocolate-made products.

Latest 8182 news

