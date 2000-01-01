China Candy Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8182)
Market Info - 8182
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8182
- Market CapHKD181.700m
- SymbolSEHK:8182
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorConfectioners
- Currency
- ISINKYG2119T1031
Company Profile
China Candy Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company through its subsidiaries manufactures candies in China. Its products include jelly drops candies, aerated candies, hard candies and chocolate-made products.