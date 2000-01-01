China CBM Group Co Ltd (SEHK:8270)
Market Info - 8270
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8270
- Market CapHKD63.340m
- SymbolSEHK:8270
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINBMG2152N1048
Company Profile
China CBM Group Co Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the business of exploitation, liquefaction production and sales of natural gas in China.