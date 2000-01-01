China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CCCL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CCCL

  • Market Cap$4.110m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CCCL
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINVGG2113X1345

Company Profile

China Ceramics Co Ltd manufactures and sells ceramic tiles used for exterior siding and for interior flooring & design in buildings. Its product categories are: porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles & polished glazed tiles.

Latest CCCL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .