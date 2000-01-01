China Chuanglian Education Financial Group Ltd (SEHK:2371)
- Market CapHKD292.150m
- SymbolSEHK:2371
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorEducation & Training Services
- ISINKYG2114J1186
Company Profile
China Chuanglian Education Financial Group Ltd engages in the provision of educational consultancy services and online training and education services. It also provides insurance brokerage and securities trading services.