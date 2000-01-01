China Citic Bank Corp Ltd Class H (SEHK:998)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 998

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 998

  • Market CapHKD306.914bn
  • SymbolSEHK:998
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE1000001Q4

Company Profile

China Citic Bank Corp Ltd operates as a commercial bank in China. It provides corporate and personal banking services, asset management, finance leasing and non-banking financial services. It also conducts treasury business.

Latest 998 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .