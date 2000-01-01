China Citic Bank Corp Ltd Class H (SEHK:998)
- Market CapHKD306.914bn
- SymbolSEHK:998
- IndustryFinancial Services
- ISINCNE1000001Q4
China Citic Bank Corp Ltd operates as a commercial bank in China. It provides corporate and personal banking services, asset management, finance leasing and non-banking financial services. It also conducts treasury business.