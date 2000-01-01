China Coal Energy Co Ltd Ordinary Shares - Class H (SEHK:1898)

APAC company
Market Info - 1898

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1898

  • Market CapHKD0.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:1898
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorThermal Coal
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100000528

Company Profile

China Coal is China's second- largest producer of thermal coal and largest manufacturer of mining machinery. Listed in 2006, China Coal is 57% owned by China National Coal Group, which is wholly owned by the Chinese central government. The company's business mix--coal, chemicals, machinery and others--account for roughly 77%, 14%, and 9% of total revenue, respectively.China Coal Energy Co Ltd is engaged in mining and processing of coal. It operates in Coal chemicals, Coal mining equipment and Finance operations. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Coal operations.

