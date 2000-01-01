Company Profile

China Coal is China's second- largest producer of thermal coal and largest manufacturer of mining machinery. Listed in 2006, China Coal is 57% owned by China National Coal Group, which is wholly owned by the Chinese central government. The company's business mix--coal, chemicals, machinery and others--account for roughly 77%, 14%, and 9% of total revenue, respectively.China Coal Energy Co Ltd is engaged in mining and processing of coal. It operates in Coal chemicals, Coal mining equipment and Finance operations. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Coal operations.