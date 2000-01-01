China Communications Construction Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:1800)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1800

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1800

  • Market CapHKD146.804bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1800
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE1000002F5

Company Profile

China Communications Construction Co Ltd or CCCC, is China's leading engineering and construction company providing construction solutions and services. It covers construction, design, dredging, heavy machinery, and investment management.

Latest 1800 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .