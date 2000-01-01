Company Profile

China Communications Construction Co Ltd, or CCCC, is China's leading engineering and construction company providing construction solutions and services. It covers construction, design, dredging, heavy machinery, and investment management. The company serves a wide range of clients, including local municipal governments and state-owned enterprises. The majority of its contracts and work backlog comes from large domestic infrastructure construction projects, with more than 25% of its new construction contracts coming from overseas in 2017.