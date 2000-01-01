China Communications Services Corp Ltd Class H (SEHK:552)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 552

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 552

  • Market CapHKD37.608bn
  • SymbolSEHK:552
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE1000002G3

Company Profile

China Communications Services Corp Ltd is engaged in the telecom market. The company’s main business includes provision of fixed-line, mobile and broadband networks to telecommunication operators.

Latest 552 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .