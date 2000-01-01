Company Profile

China Communications Services Corp Ltd is active in the technology sector. The company provides integrated comprehensive solutions for the informatization and digitalization sector. It provides integrated solutions, including telecommunications infrastructure services, business process outsourcing services as well as applications, content and other services to telecommunications operators, government agencies, industrial customers and small-and-medium enterprises. It has a predominant presence in China and a minor footprint in overseas regions such as Africa, Middle East and Southeast Asia.