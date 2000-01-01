China Communications Services Corp Ltd Ordinary Shares - Class H (SEHK:552)
China Communications Services Corp Ltd is active in the technology sector. The company provides integrated comprehensive solutions for the informatization and digitalization sector. It provides integrated solutions, including telecommunications infrastructure services, business process outsourcing services as well as applications, content and other services to telecommunications operators, government agencies, industrial customers and small-and-medium enterprises. It has a predominant presence in China and a minor footprint in overseas regions such as Africa, Middle East and Southeast Asia.China Communications Services Corp Ltd is engaged in the telecom market. The company’s main business includes provision of fixed-line, mobile and broadband networks to telecommunication operators.