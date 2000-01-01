China Creative Digital Entertainment Ltd (SEHK:8078)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 8078

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8078

  • Market CapHKD24.700m
  • SymbolSEHK:8078
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG4528A1137

Company Profile

HMV Digital China Group Limited is engaged in the entertainment business, including Film Production, Imported Film Distribution and Cinema Operation.

Latest 8078 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .