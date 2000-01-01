China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Ltd (SEHK:661)
Market Info - 661
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 661
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:661
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINBMG2125C1029
Company Profile
China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company exploring and developing non-ferrous mines. The company's mining product portfolio consists of copper cathodes, gold and gold products, silver and silver products, and iron concentrates, sulphuric acid and sulphuric concentrate. It also owns a smelting plant in Hubei Province which produces copper cathodes and sulphuric acid. It owns more than 5 copper, molybdenum and wolfram mines in Hubei and the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. The majority of the revenue is derived from China with operations in Hong Kong and Mongolia.