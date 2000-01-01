China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Ltd (SEHK:661)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 661

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 661

  • Market CapHKD0.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:661
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG2125C1029

Company Profile

China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company exploring and developing non-ferrous mines. The company's mining product portfolio consists of copper cathodes, gold and gold products, silver and silver products, and iron concentrates, sulphuric acid and sulphuric concentrate. It also owns a smelting plant in Hubei Province which produces copper cathodes and sulphuric acid. It owns more than 5 copper, molybdenum and wolfram mines in Hubei and the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. The majority of the revenue is derived from China with operations in Hong Kong and Mongolia.China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company exploring and developing non-ferrous mines. Its mining product portfolio consists of copper cathodes, gold, silver, and iron concentrates, sulphuric acid and sulphuric concentrate.

Latest 661 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .