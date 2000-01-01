China Demeter Financial Investments Ltd (SEHK:8120)

This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Market Info - 8120

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8120

  • Market CapHKD38.260m
  • SymbolSEHK:8120
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorFarm Products
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG2125V1265

Company Profile

China Demeter Financial Investments Ltd is an investment holding company principally engaged in the agriculture products related businesses.

Latest 8120 news

