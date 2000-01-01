China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd H (SEHK:1606)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1606

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1606

  • Market CapHKD19.469bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1606
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCredit Services
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE1000027C9

Company Profile

China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd is engaged in providing financial leasing services to customers in industries including aviation, infrastructure, shipping, commercial vehicle and construction machinery.

Latest 1606 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .