China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd H (SEHK:1606)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1606
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1606
- Market CapHKD19.469bn
- SymbolSEHK:1606
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCredit Services
- Currency
- ISINCNE1000027C9
Company Profile
China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd is engaged in providing financial leasing services to customers in industries including aviation, infrastructure, shipping, commercial vehicle and construction machinery.