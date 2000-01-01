China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd (SEHK:334)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 334

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 334

  • Market CapHKD1.163bn
  • SymbolSEHK:334
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorElectronic Components
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG2120L1072

Company Profile

China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd operates in the display products segment which principally engages in the manufacture and sale of LCD module products.

Latest 334 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .