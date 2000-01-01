China Distance Education Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE:DL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DL
- Market Cap$268.420m
- SymbolNYSE:DL
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorEducation & Training Services
- Currency
- ISINUS16944W1045
Company Profile
China Distance Education Holdings Ltd along with its subsidiaries provides online and offline professional education services and sells related products in China. It provides training and test preparation courses in for various industries.