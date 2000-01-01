Company Profile

China Dongxiang (Group) Co Ltd manufactures sports apparel and footwear. Its main brand is Kappa, which it sells in China and Japan. The company also generates significant sales in Japan with Phenix, which is a ski brand. Apparel sales comprise more than two-thirds of the company's total revenue. The company's primary sales channel is wholesale to distributors. The company also sells directly to consumers through more than 1,000 company-operated retail stores and outlets in China and Japan and through its e-commerce channel. Sales in China account for most of the total company's revenue.