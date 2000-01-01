China Dongxiang (Group) Co Ltd (SEHK:3818)

APAC company
Company Info - 3818

  • Market CapHKD6.887bn
  • SymbolSEHK:3818
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorApparel Manufacturing
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2112Y1098

Company Profile

China Dongxiang (Group) Co Ltd manufactures sports apparel and footwear. The company sells its products under its flagship brand Kappa in China and Japan. It also offers other brands such as Phenix.

