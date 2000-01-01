China Dynamics (Holdings) Ltd (SEHK:476)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 476
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 476
- Market CapHKD687.610m
- SymbolSEHK:476
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorRecreational Vehicles
- Currency
- ISINBMG2117G1033
Company Profile
China Dynamics (Holdings) Ltd is an investment holding company. The group is mainly engaged in the development of new energy business, trading of metals and mineral, and processing of raw ores and mineral resources.