China E-Information Technology Group Ltd (SEHK:8055)
- Market CapHKD435.150m
- SymbolSEHK:8055
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorEducation & Training Services
- Currency
- ISINKYG2157K1132
Company Profile
China E-Information Technology Group Ltd is as an investment holding company, which provides educational services. It provides an internet platform for the facilitation of education programs in Chinese medicine and other advisory and training programs.