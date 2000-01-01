China e-Wallet Payment Group Ltd (SEHK:802)

APAC company
  • Market CapHKD307.300m
  • SymbolSEHK:802
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG2114Y1075

Company Profile

China e-Wallet Payment Group Ltd is engaged in providing Internet & mobile's application and related accessories for mobile payment platform & gaming industry and application development for merchants and online gaming among others.

