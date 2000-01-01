Company Profile

As one of China’s three largest state-owned carriers, China Eastern flies to more than 220 destinations and 40 countries. The airline operates a hub-and-spoke system, where it gathers and distributes passengers through key airports in Shanghai. The carrier generates around 13% of revenue from premium-class tickets. As a result of rising competition on the international front, China Eastern currently derives the majority of its profits from flying domestic routes.China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd is an air carrier operating in China. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the operation of civil aviation, including the provision of domestic, regional and international passenger airline services.