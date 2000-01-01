China Eco-Farming Ltd (SEHK:8166)

APAC company
Market Info - 8166

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8166

  • Market CapHKD30.770m
  • SymbolSEHK:8166
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG2158A1302

Company Profile

China Eco-Farming Ltd is engaged in the businesses of one-stop value chain services; property investment; trading of grocery food products; trading of consumables and agricultural products; and provision of money lending services.

