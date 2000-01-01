China Eco-Farming Ltd (SEHK:8166)
Company Info - 8166
- Market CapHKD30.770m
- SymbolSEHK:8166
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINBMG2158A1302
Company Profile
China Eco-Farming Ltd is engaged in the businesses of one-stop value chain services; property investment; trading of grocery food products; trading of consumables and agricultural products; and provision of money lending services.