China Education Group Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:839)

APAC company
Market Info - 839

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 839

  • Market CapHKD21.293bn
  • SymbolSEHK:839
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorEducation & Training Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2163M1033

Company Profile

China Education Group Holdings Ltd operates private higher education institutions in china. The company offers bachelor's degree programs, junior college diploma programs and vocational education programs.

