China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding Co Ltd (SEHK:798)
Company Info - 798
- Market CapHKD3.451bn
- SymbolSEHK:798
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- ISINKYG2119Q1091
Company Profile
China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding Co Ltd is an investment holding company principally engaged in the development of properties. The company is focusing on the development and operation of the thematic business park.