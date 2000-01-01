China Environmental Energy Investment Ltd (SEHK:986)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 986
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 986
- Market CapHKD393.520m
- SymbolSEHK:986
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLuxury Goods
- Currency
- ISINBMG2125A2219
Company Profile
China Environmental Energy Investment Ltd is engaged in providing online products sales, provision of marketing, web design and maintenance services. It is also engaged in purchase and sale of gold and diamond, provision of loans as money lending.