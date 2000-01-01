China Environmental Technology and Bioenergy Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1237)

APAC company
Market Info - 1237

Company Info - 1237

  • Market CapHKD25.940m
  • SymbolSEHK:1237
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • ISINKYG2163H1048

Company Profile

China Environmental Technology and Bioenergy Holdings Ltd is a leisure wooden product enterprise. The principal activities of the company are manufacturing and sales of outdoor wooden products.

