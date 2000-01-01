China Environmental Technology and Bioenergy Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1237)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1237
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1237
- Market CapHKD25.940m
- SymbolSEHK:1237
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG2163H1048
Company Profile
China Environmental Technology and Bioenergy Holdings Ltd is a leisure wooden product enterprise. The principal activities of the company are manufacturing and sales of outdoor wooden products.