China Environmental Technology Holdings Ltd (SEHK:646)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 646

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 646

  • Market CapHKD120.460m
  • SymbolSEHK:646
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorWaste Management
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2159B1032

Company Profile

China Environmental Technology Holdings Ltd is engaged in trading of wastewater treatment facilities and machineries. In addition, it is also engaged in providing wastewater treatment plants construction and operation services.

Latest 646 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .