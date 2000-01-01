China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group Co Ltd (SEHK:379)
- Market CapHKD178.790m
- SymbolSEHK:379
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCredit Services
- Currency
- ISINKYG2119F1037
China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group Co Ltd is engaged in the financial leasing business, money lending business and it also has investments in equity as well as terminal and logistics services business.