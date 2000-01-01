China Everbright Greentech Ltd Registered Shs Unitary 144A/Reg S (SEHK:1257)
- Market CapHKD9.008bn
- SymbolSEHK:1257
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorPollution & Treatment Controls
- ISINKYG2R55E1030
Company Profile
China Everbright Greentech Ltd is a specialty environmental protection service provider focused on biomass and hazardous waste treatment industries. The company operates in three segments Biomass, Hazardous waste treatment and Solar energy and wind power.