China Everbright Greentech Ltd Registered Shs Unitary 144A/Reg S (SEHK:1257)

APAC company
Market Info - 1257

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1257

  • Market CapHKD9.008bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1257
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorPollution & Treatment Controls
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2R55E1030

Company Profile

China Everbright Greentech Ltd is a specialty environmental protection service provider focused on biomass and hazardous waste treatment industries. The company operates in three segments Biomass, Hazardous waste treatment and Solar energy and wind power.

