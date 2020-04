Company Profile

China Everbright Ltd is an investment management firm based predominantly in Hong Kong. The company's core activity includes investing in long-term investment vehicles to secure capital appreciation for its investors. Its investment portfolio is comprised of unlisted equity securities, equity derivatives, start-up and development stage companies, and long-term equity. Most of the company's investment is focused on primary market funds, which includes private equity funds, venture capital funds, sector focus funds and overseas mergers and acquisitions.