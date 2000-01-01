China Everbright Water Ltd (SGX:U9E)
Company Info - U9E
- Market CapSGD915.480m
- SymbolSGX:U9E
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorWaste Management
- ISINBMG2116Y1057
Company Profile
China Everbright Water Ltd provides water supply, waste water treatment, sludge treatment, and other environmental services in China. The firm designs, constructs, and operates water treatment plants.