China Everbright Water Ltd (SGX:U9E)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - U9E

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - U9E

  • Market CapSGD915.480m
  • SymbolSGX:U9E
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorWaste Management
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG2116Y1057

Company Profile

China Everbright Water Ltd provides water supply, waste water treatment, sludge treatment, and other environmental services in China. The firm designs, constructs, and operates water treatment plants.

Latest U9E news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .