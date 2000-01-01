Company Profile

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd formerly known as Evergrande Health Industry Group Ltd is engaged in community health management, international hospitals, elderly care and rehabilitation, medical cosmetology, and anti-ageing services. The company generates revenue from the sale of health and living projects. Geographically, the firm generates a majority of its revenue from the People's Republic of China.Evergrande Health Industry Group Ltd is engaged in magazine publishing, distribution of magazines, digital business and provision of magazine content. It is also engaged in providing health management services.