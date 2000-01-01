China Finance Investment Holdings Ltd (SEHK:875)

APAC company
Market Info - 875

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 875

  • Market CapHKD89.020m
  • SymbolSEHK:875
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorFarm Products
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG2162U1229

Company Profile

China Finance Investment Holdings Ltd operates in two businesses namely, Agricultural where it grows, processes and trades in agricultural produce and Financial Services where it is engaged in money lending businesses.

