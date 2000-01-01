China Financial Leasing Group Ltd (SEHK:2312)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 2312

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2312

  • Market CapHKD200.830m
  • SymbolSEHK:2312
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2153Z1899

Company Profile

China Financial Leasing Group Ltd is an investment company. It is engaged in short to medium term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of investments in listed securities in Hong Kong and overseas.

Latest 2312 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .