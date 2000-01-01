China Financial Leasing Group Ltd (SEHK:2312)
Market Info - 2312
Company Info - 2312
- Market CapHKD200.830m
- SymbolSEHK:2312
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- ISINKYG2153Z1899
Company Profile
China Financial Leasing Group Ltd is an investment company. It is engaged in short to medium term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of investments in listed securities in Hong Kong and overseas.