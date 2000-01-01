Company Profile

China Financial Services Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based non-bank financial service provider. The company is involved in providing customized financial services and solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). It is primarily engaged in the direct loan, financial guarantee and financial advisory businesses. The company finances its direct loan services using its own capital. In view of helping SMEs to obtain a loan from financial institutions, the company provides financial guarantee services through its financial guarantee company. Geographically, it has operations in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. Most of the group's revenue is generated from China.China Financial Services Holdings Ltd is an SME financial service provider engaged in the provision of short-term financing services, comprised of pawn loans and small loans and financial guarantee services to SMEs, micro enterprises, and individuals.