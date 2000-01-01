China First Chemical Holdings Ltd (SEHK:2121)
- Market CapHKD633.730m
- SymbolSEHK:2121
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSpecialty Chemicals
- ISINKYG2114W1015
Company Profile
China First Chemical Holdings Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in manufacturing and selling of bleaching and disinfectant chemical products, foaming agent and other specialty chemical products in China.